Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $66.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
Read More: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.