Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $66.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.