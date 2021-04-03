Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

