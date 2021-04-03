RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,752 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

