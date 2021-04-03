RMR Wealth Builders Sells 40,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,690 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

