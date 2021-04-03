RMR Wealth Builders Sells 37 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $38.36 on Friday, hitting $1,510.50. The stock had a trading volume of 581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,609.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,517.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

