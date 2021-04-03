RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,148 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.20% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

CNOB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 103,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,522. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

