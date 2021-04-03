RMR Wealth Builders Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Tower were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank raised its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 20.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 335,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,142,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.06. 1,726,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

