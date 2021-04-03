RMR Wealth Builders Has $391,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.23. 1,445,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $1,326,648. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

