RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. 15,834,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

