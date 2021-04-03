Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

