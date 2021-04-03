RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $44.26 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00674778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027908 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.