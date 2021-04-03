Rhumbline Advisers Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AlloVir were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

