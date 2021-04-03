Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of CONSOL Energy worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 722.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CEIX. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

