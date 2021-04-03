Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,523 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Mercer International worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

