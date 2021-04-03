Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,921 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,201. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $19.13 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

