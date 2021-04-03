Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,134 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TrueCar were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

