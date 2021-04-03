Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,640 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 241,625 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN opened at $9.74 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock worth $131,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

