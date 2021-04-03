Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Acquires 124,535 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 124,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.99 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

