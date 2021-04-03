RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $595.63 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $619.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

