Reviewing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.87 $79.21 million $3.72 18.63 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.35 $383.55 million $1.66 13.98

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

