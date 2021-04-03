Reviewing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71% F.N.B. 21.08% 6.83% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 4.66 $443.60 million $6.84 16.10 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 2.65 $387.00 million $1.18 10.80

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 5 3 1 0 1.56 F.N.B. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $83.56, indicating a potential downside of 24.10%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than F.N.B..

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of January 19, 2021, it operated approximately 350 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.