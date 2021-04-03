Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 299,182 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $89.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

