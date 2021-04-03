Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,284 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 2,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,748.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

