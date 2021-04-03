Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,050 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,525,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.