Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

