Retirement Group LLC Invests $52,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,020,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

FNDF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

