Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $224.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

