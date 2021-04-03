Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 630 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

