Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells $17,440.00 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $17,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,303.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

