Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Renewable Energy Group worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.