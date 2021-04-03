ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -23.52.

