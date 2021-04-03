Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $253.44 million and $12.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,188,518 coins and its circulating supply is 154,270,384 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

