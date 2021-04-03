Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,620 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Bank worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the third quarter valued at $102,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.