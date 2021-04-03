Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,731,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,899,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 486,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $27,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.