Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Select Interior Concepts worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SIC opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

