Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

