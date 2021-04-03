Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of AXR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.66. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

