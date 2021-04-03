Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

