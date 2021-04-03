Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,567,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.