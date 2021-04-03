Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

