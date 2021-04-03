Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $249,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 512,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.