Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $336,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

