Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $234,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

WST stock opened at $284.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

