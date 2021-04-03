Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.