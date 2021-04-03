Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $141.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

