Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.