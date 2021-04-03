Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $48.35 on Friday. Recruit has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

