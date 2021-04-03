Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $48.35 on Friday. Recruit has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
