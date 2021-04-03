Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $2.23

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $899,725.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

