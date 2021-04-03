Raymond James Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $564.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.69.

SIVB stock opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

