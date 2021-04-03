Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,893 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

